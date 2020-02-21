Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Don't Mistake Hindu Tolerance for Weakness, Devendra Fadnavis Tells Waris Pathan

Devendra Fadnavis said no one would dare utter such a statement in a Muslim-majority nation, adding that the 'Hindu community is tolerant but its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness'.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 8:24 PM IST
Don't Mistake Hindu Tolerance for Weakness, Devendra Fadnavis Tells Waris Pathan
File photo of former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis.

Nagpur: Former Maharashtra chief minister and senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday condemned AIMIM leader Waris Pathan's reported remarks that 15 crore Muslims are more than a match for the country's 100 crore Hindus, and asked the latter not to mistake the majority community's tolerance for weakness.

Pathan has been widely condemned for reportedly stating that "15 crore hain lekin 100 crore pe bhari hain". He purportedly made these comments while addressing an anti-Citizenship Amendment Act rally in Kalaburagi in north Karnataka on February 16. The AIMIM leader has claimed he was quoted out of context.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Fadnavis demanded an apology from Pathan and asked the Uddhav Thackeray government to take action.

"We condemn the statement made by Waris Pathan and demand an apology. In case he does not apologise, the state government must take action against him," he said. Fadnavis said Pathan should understand that minorities were safe and enjoyed full freedom in India because 100 crore Hindus live in the country.

He said no one would dare utter such a statement in a Muslim-majority nation, adding that the "Hindu community is tolerant but its tolerance should not be mistaken for weakness".

"Pathan should apologise to the nation and the Hindu community," he said.

