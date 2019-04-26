English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don’t Need Certificate From Modi or Shivraj on Farm Loan Waiver, Says Kamal Nath
Playing a 'chaiwallah' in 2014 and a 'chowkidar' in 2019, PM Modi has been distracting people from serious issues, claimed Kamal Nath.
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath.
Chhindwara: Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said he did not need any certificate from Prime Minister Narendra Modi or former leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan on the issue of loan waivers for farmers.
He was responding to Modi’s accusations that the state government under the Congress had failed to waive off farmer loans. Modi had also accused Nath of not providing the list of farmers for the PM Kisan Pension Yojana.
Addressing election rallies in Chhindwara, Nath accused both Modi and Chouhan of serving up a bundle of lies and claimed he required no certificate from either of them.
“We barely got 75 days of power and in this duration, we have managed to waive off loans of 21 lakh farmers,” said Nath, adding the remaining loans will be waived off after the Lok Sabha elections.
Playing a “chaiwallah” in 2014 and a “chowkidar” in 2019, Modi has been distracting people from serious issues, Nath claimed, adding they had not even spared the symbols of faith and purity.
“Modi cleaned the river banks on the name of cleaning Ganga while Shivraj Singh Chouhan embezzled Rs 600 crore on the pretext of the Narmada scam,” he said.
Before becoming the PM, Modi had promised two crore jobs to the youth, which never materialised, he said. Instead, demonetisation snatched away 50 lakh jobs, Nath claimed. “Modi government’s report card after five years is zero,” he said.
