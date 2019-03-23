English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
‘Don’t Need Lecture on Principles of Dr Lohia’: Akhilesh Yadav Replies to PM Modi’s Allegations
On the occasion of Dr Lohia's birth anniversary, PM Modi in a blog took a jibe at the Opposition saying that they believe in 'Satta, Swarth and Shoshan' and that they are experts in grabbing power.
File photo of Akhilesh Yadav, waving at his supporters at an election campaign (REUTERS/Pawan Kumar)
Lucknow: PM Modi’s allegation that principles of Dr Lohia have been forgotten by the Opposition was assertively defended by Samajwadi Party National President Akhilesh Yadav who said that the SP is the only party working towards his principles.
Speaking to media today, on the birth anniversary of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia, former Chief Minister of the state said, “Many people have deflected from the principles of Dr Ram Manohar Lohia. We don’t need any lecture from BJP on the principles of Dr Lohia, perhaps we are the only party which is constantly working on the principles of Dr Lohia.”
The former chief minister of UP also accused the Bhartiya Janata Party of trying to hide behind the issue of nationalism just to deflect the questions raised by people.
“There are no jobs for the youth of the country, but the BJP is trying to hide behind ‘nationalism’ instead of answering the questions of the people. People are closely watching everything and will give them a befitting reply in the elections. Also, posters of BSP Chief Mayawati Ji along with my posters were burnt by BJP people in Barabanki on Holika, this also shows their attitude towards the Dalits of the country,” Akhilesh added.
Marking the birth anniversary of Dr Lohia today, PM Modi in a blog post on his website attacked the opposition saying, “the parties that claim to be his (Dr Lohia) followers have forgotten his principles. They believe in ‘Satta’, ‘Swarth’ and ‘Shoshan.’ These parties are experts at grabbing power, looting as much as possible and exploiting others. Poor people, Tribals, Dalits, OBCs and women are not safe in their rule because these parties give a free run to criminals and anti-social elements”.
The Prime Minister also said a moot question facing 130 crore Indians is: How can those who betrayed Dr Lohia be expected to serve the nation?
“Today they are betraying the principles of Dr. Lohia, tomorrow they will also betray the people of India,” the Prime Minister said.
