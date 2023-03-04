Under attack from a united opposition over an alleged law and order issue in the state, Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday hit back accusing them of trying to garner political dividends by fanning communal sentiments.

The chief minister said he was informed about each moment as the state government was keeping a strict vigil. He said in the absence of an issue against the AAP-led government, opposition parties had stooped to throwing cheap tantrums.

“The opposition is playing with fire by trying to achieve political benefits by fanning communal sentiments in the state,” Mann said.

He further said Punjab was the land of gurus, saints, seers and prophets, who had shown the way for communal harmony, peace and brotherhood.

“Punjabis have always practised the ethos of peace and brotherhood in society for progress and prosperity of the state,” he added.

Mann also said his government was committed to preserving the hard-earned peace in the state. He assured the three crore Punjabis that no one will be allowed to disrupt peace, progress and prosperity in the state.

On Thursday, Mann met union home minister Amit Shah and briefed him about the law and order situation, including the incident at the Ajnala police station.

