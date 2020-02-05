'Don't Pretend Anymore, Join BJP': Karti Chidambaram's Rare Attack on Rajinikanth Over CAA Support
Accusing Rajinikanth of 'parroting the script written by his puppeteers', Karti said the actor should 'spare us the charade'.
File photo of Congress leader Karti Chidambaram and actor Rajinikanth. (PTI)
Chennai: Rajinikanth should join the BJP and not pretend anymore that he is planning his own political outfit, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram said on Wednesday, hours after the Tamil actor came out in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.
Accusing Rajinikanth of “parroting the script written by his puppeteers”, Karti said the actor should “spare us the charade”.
As expected parrots the script written by his puppeteers @BJP4India https://t.co/Fw5IvgOUrT— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 5, 2020
No reason for @rajinikanth to pretend that he is going to form a new political party, might as well join the @BJP4India and spare us the charade.— Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 5, 2020
While the TN unit of Congress has previously criticized the superstar for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the first time a senior leader has launched a scathing attack on the actor.
Throwing his weight behind the new citizenship law, which has led to spiraling protests across India, Rajinikanth said the new Act poses no threat to Muslims. "CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them," he told reporters in his first comments on the divisive law.
Alleging that some political parties are instigating people against CAA for “selfish interests”, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it "very wrong”.
Backing the National Population Register exercise, he said the drive is "very, very essential," and added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Abhishek Bachchan Celebrates Birthday with Family, Aishwarya Posts Pics with Amitabh, Jaya, Aaradhya
- Hina Khan Defends Priyanka Chopra's Grammy 2020 Outfit, Says 'You Need Courage to Wear it'
- Watch: Rakhi Sawant Travels to China to 'Kill Coronavirus', Asks PM Modi to 'Pray' for Her
- Mirabai Chanu Betters Her Own National Record to 203kg to Win Gold in Nationals
- Indian Women's League: Kamala Devi Hat-trick Leads Gokulam Kerala FC into Semi-finals