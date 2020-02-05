'Don't Pretend Anymore, Join BJP': Karti Chidambaram's Rare Attack on Rajinikanth Over CAA Support

Chennai: Rajinikanth should join the BJP and not pretend anymore that he is planning his own political outfit, Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram’s son Karti Chidambaram said on Wednesday, hours after the Tamil actor came out in support of the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act.

Accusing Rajinikanth of “parroting the script written by his puppeteers”, Karti said the actor should “spare us the charade”.

As expected parrots the script written by his puppeteers @BJP4India https://t.co/Fw5IvgOUrT — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 5, 2020

No reason for @rajinikanth to pretend that he is going to form a new political party, might as well join the @BJP4India and spare us the charade. — Karti P Chidambaram (@KartiPC) February 5, 2020

While the TN unit of Congress has previously criticized the superstar for praising Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is the first time a senior leader has launched a scathing attack on the actor.

Throwing his weight behind the new citizenship law, which has led to spiraling protests across India, Rajinikanth said the new Act poses no threat to Muslims. "CAA is no threat to Muslims, if they face trouble I will be the first person to raise voice for them," he told reporters in his first comments on the divisive law.

Alleging that some political parties are instigating people against CAA for “selfish interests”, he also blamed religious leaders for supporting protests against the law and dubbed it "very wrong”.

Backing the National Population Register exercise, he said the drive is "very, very essential," and added that the Congress-led government had done it in the past.

