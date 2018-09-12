English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Share Details of Your Children With AAP Govt, Delhi BJP Warns Students' Parents
President of Delhi BJP Manoj Tiwari said the government has appointed a private company for the verification of the documents collected by schools, which means the information of the parents is being given to a private agency.
Photo for representation.
Loading...
New Delhi: The Delhi BJP on Wednesday asked the parents of government school children not to share details with the AAP government, except the information given at the time of admission, claiming it could be compromised.
President of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari said in a statement that a circular has been issued by the Delhi government that seeks government and aided schools to provide information about the parents and Aadhaar number, voter identity card and other information of their family members. It has been stated in the circular that a data bank will be formed but the purpose has not been disclosed, he said.
"It is to be considered that the Delhi government has appointed a private company for the verification of documents collected by schools, which means that the information of parents is being given to a private agency," he alleged.
"It is a direct attack on the right to privacy. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify that in spite of the information collected at the time of admission what is the purpose behind verification by a private company," Tiwari asked. He requested the parents that they should not share any other information with the Delhi government, except the information given at the time of admission so that it was not "misused".
President of Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Manoj Tiwari said in a statement that a circular has been issued by the Delhi government that seeks government and aided schools to provide information about the parents and Aadhaar number, voter identity card and other information of their family members. It has been stated in the circular that a data bank will be formed but the purpose has not been disclosed, he said.
"It is to be considered that the Delhi government has appointed a private company for the verification of documents collected by schools, which means that the information of parents is being given to a private agency," he alleged.
"It is a direct attack on the right to privacy. Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal must clarify that in spite of the information collected at the time of admission what is the purpose behind verification by a private company," Tiwari asked. He requested the parents that they should not share any other information with the Delhi government, except the information given at the time of admission so that it was not "misused".
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
-
Friday 07 September , 2018
What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
-
Thursday 06 September , 2018
Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
-
Monday 10 September , 2018
Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Watch: Evolution of the iPhone
Friday 07 September , 2018 What to Expect at Apple Special Event 2018
Thursday 06 September , 2018 Watch: Freedom With The Apple Ecosystem
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh: All You Need to Know
Monday 10 September , 2018 Bharat Bandh Observed in Different Parts of India
Video Wall
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 12: Are Karanvir Bohra & Teejay Sidhu Participating in Salman's Show? Their Response
- Do We Already Know What The Next iPhone Looks Like?
- WATCH: This Cop in Odisha Dances While Controlling the Traffic. Really.
- Virat Kohli Signed as Brand Ambassador by Hero MotoCorp
- Manu Attri-Sumeeth Reddy Shock Olympic Silver Medallists at Japan Open
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...