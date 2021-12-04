'Don't Think He Has Any Ideologies': Bhupesh Baghel Slams 'Businessman' Prashant Kishor

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel on Saturday slammed Prashant Kishor and said that the poll strategist doesn’t have any ideologies. The Chhattisgarh Chief Minister called Kishor a ‘businessman’ who worked for BJP, TMC and Congress.

“Don’t think he (Prashant Kishor) has any ideologies. He is a businessman. He has worked for BJP, TMC and even Congress,” the Chhattisgarh CM said, Hindustan Times reported.

The attack against Kishor comes days after Congress leader Salman Khurshid hit back at poll strategist Prashant Kishor over his remarks that the Congress’ leadership is not the “divine right of an individual" and said that politics is not only about winning elections.

Kishor had took swipe at Rahul Gandhi and said the space represented by the Congress is vital but its leadership is not the “divine right of an individual” particularly when it has lost 90 percent elections in the last 10 years.

Meanwhile, the Chhattisgarh Chief Minister also attacked Mamata Banerjee for her statement against the United Progressive Alliance (UPA), saying that political experts are keenly watching her.

“UPA led the government at the Centre for 10 years. Sonia Gandhi was its chairperson, Manmohan Singh was its Prime Minister for so long, and now you say ‘what is UPA?’ Political experts are keenly watching her,” Baghel said. Baghel’s remark comes in the backdrop of Mamata’s comments made during her recent trip to Mumbai where she had said that there is no UPA.

Baghel also said if Mamata Banerjee wants to become a big leader, she should attack the central government and the BJP. He also attacked Mamata for meeting the Prime Minister. “When Mamata Banerjee met (NCP chief) Sharad Pawar, she said ‘there is no such thing as UPA’. She also met the Prime Minister but never told anyone what was discussed. She should tell the country,” Baghel questioned.

