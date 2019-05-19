Take the pledge to vote

'Don't Trust Exit Poll Gossip': Mamata Banerjee Appeals to Oppn to Stay United as Predictions Favour BJP

The prediction this time, according to News18 IPSOS, is pointing towards a thumping majority for the NDA pegging it at the 336-mark.

News18.com

Updated:May 19, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
'Don't Trust Exit Poll Gossip': Mamata Banerjee Appeals to Oppn to Stay United as Predictions Favour BJP
File photo of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.
Loading...
New Delhi: As national pollsters have declared that the Narendra Modi government is on the track for a second term, opposition leaders like Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee remain unfazed at the face of what seems to be a thumping victory for the BJP.

“I don't trust Exit Poll gossip. The game plan is to manipulate or replace thousands of EVMs through this gossip. I appeal to all opposition parties to be united, strong and bold. We will fight this battle together,” the West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee tweeted soon after the poll predictions starting rolling in.




The prediction this time, according to News18 IPSOS, is pointing towards a thumping majority for the NDA pegging it at the 336-mark.

Meanwhile, Chandrababu Naidu, whose dream to play kingmaker at the Centre might fall short, according to pollsters, also said, “Time and again exit polls have failed to catch the People's pulse. Exit polls have proved to be incorrect and far from ground reality in many instances.”




Lalu Prasad Yadav’s Rashtriya Janata Dal, which is predicted to be trailing behind the BJP-JDU combine in Bihar, also criticised the survey numbers as a mere stunt for TRPs. “Exit polls happen. It is a business decision by news channels to show exit polls that favour the party favoured by its consumers. People will turn their teleivison sets off in disappointment if that doesn't happen, and then the TRPs (television rating points) will plummet. This is also the reason why they are so excited by the exit poll,” the party tweeted,


