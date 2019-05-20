English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Turn MP into Bengal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tells Kamal Nath After Cong MP Shoots Dead BJP Worker
Nemichand Tanwar was allegedly shot dead in Paliya village on Sunday, sometime before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end. His wife and two sons were also injured in the incident.
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Indore: A day after a 60-year-old BJP worker was allegedly shot by a Congress MP in Indore, former Chief Minister of the state Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched a blistering attack on the party, asking the Congress to not turn Madhya Pradesh into West Bengal.
Nemichand Tanwar was allegedly shot dead in Paliya village on Sunday, sometime before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end. His wife and two sons were also injured in the incident.
Chouhan posted a video message on Twitter on Monday in which he condemned the murder and accused the Kamal Nath government in the state of turning MP into Bengal, which has seen repeated instances of violence in all seven phases of polling.
“Our poor worker Nemichand Tanwar was shot dead in Sanwer constituency just because he voted for the BJP,” he said. Chouhan, who will visit the deceased worker’s family, further warned Nath and his administration to not unleash murders and violence in the state. Seeking immediate action against the perpetrators, the former MP chief threatened that the BJP would take to streets if such incidents are repeated in future.
The deceased’s brother told the media that Tanwar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. They were told that they will face dire consequences for their act.
Assistant Sub Inspector Manish Khatri said that Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm. His family was also injured and all of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police added.
The doctors could not save Tanvar, the police said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused.
Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed in the village ahead of the BJP worker’s funeral, which Chouhan is also expected to attend.
Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja in a communique claimed that the Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed grief over the incident and has ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. The MP Chief also accused the saffron party of giving the matter a political colour, and rubbished all allegations of foul play made by the BJP.
Nemichand Tanwar was allegedly shot dead in Paliya village on Sunday, sometime before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end. His wife and two sons were also injured in the incident.
Chouhan posted a video message on Twitter on Monday in which he condemned the murder and accused the Kamal Nath government in the state of turning MP into Bengal, which has seen repeated instances of violence in all seven phases of polling.
"Our poor worker Nemichand Tanwar was shot dead in Sanwer constituency just because he voted for the BJP," he said. Chouhan, who will visit the deceased worker's family, further warned Nath and his administration to not unleash murders and violence in the state. Seeking immediate action against the perpetrators, the former MP chief threatened that the BJP would take to streets if such incidents are repeated in future.
The deceased's brother told the media that Tanwar and his sons were threatened on Sunday afternoon for working in favour of the BJP during the Lok Sabha polls. They were told that they will face dire consequences for their act.
Assistant Sub Inspector Manish Khatri said that Congress leader Arun Sharma allegedly shot Nemichand Tanvar outside his house possibly with a country-made gun from close range around 5.30 pm. His family was also injured and all of them were rushed to a nearby hospital, the police added.
The doctors could not save Tanvar, the police said, adding that the matter was under investigation and a search has been launched to trace the accused.
Meanwhile, heavy police force was deployed in the village ahead of the BJP worker's funeral, which Chouhan is also expected to attend.
Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja in a communique claimed that the Chief Minister Kamal Nath has expressed grief over the incident and has ordered the immediate arrest of the accused. The MP Chief also accused the saffron party of giving the matter a political colour, and rubbished all allegations of foul play made by the BJP.
