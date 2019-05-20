English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Turn MP into Bengal, Shivraj Singh Chouhan Tells Kamal Nath Govt After BJP Worker's Killing
Nemichand Tanwar was allegedly shot dead in Paliya village on Sunday, sometime before the polling for the Indore Lok Sabha seat came to an end. His wife and two sons were also injured in the incident.
File photo of former Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan.
Indore: Reacting to the poll-related killing of a Bharatiya Janata Party worker in Indore’s Sanwer area on Sunday, former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister, Shivraj Singh Chouhan, warned the Congress to not to attempt converting the state into West Bengal.
An elderly man was shot dead by some locals in village Paliya in Sanwer constituency of Indore district on Sunday evening. Deceased’s wife and son were also injured in the attack, the police said.
Anguished over the incident, Chouahan in a video message posted on Twitter said the Congress was trying to convert Madhya Pradesh into West Bengal. “Our poor worker Nemichand Tanwar was shot dead in Sanwer constituency just because he voted for the BJP,” former chief minister said.
“He warned CM Kamal Nath and the local MLA and the minister Tulsi Silawat not to unleash series of murders and violence in the state,” said Chouhan, adding that he would visit the deceased party worker’s residence.
Seeking immediate action against the perpetrators, Chouhan threatened that the BJP would take to the streets if such incidents are repeated.
The attackers reached Tanwar’s house in the evening and shot at him, injured his wife and son. They were rushed to hospital where Tanwar died, the police said.
Named by the family in the police complaint, Arun Sharma and his sons, Navin and Pankaj, are absconding.
Assistant Sub Inspector Manish Khatri told the media that some locals had a fight with Tanwar family on voting in the afternoon and later attacked the family killing Tanwar and injuring his wife and son. A manhunt has been launched to nab the culprits.
Meanwhile heavy police force was deployed in the village and Chouhan was expected to take part in the funeral in Paliya village in the afternoon.
Congress media co-ordinator Narendra Saluja in a communique claimed that the Chief Minister Kamal Nath expressing grief over the incident had ordered immediate arrest of the accused. Nath has accused the BJP of giving political colour to the incident and alleged BJP’s allegations were politically motivated and false.
