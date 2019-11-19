Take the pledge to vote

Don't Vilify Farmers for Stubble Burning: Congress, BJD & BJP Members During Lok Sabha Pollution Debate

Pinaki Misra (BJD) said stubble burning is not a major contributor of pollution in Delhi and the farmers should not be vilified.

PTI

November 19, 2019, 7:01 PM IST
Don't Vilify Farmers for Stubble Burning: Congress, BJD & BJP Members During Lok Sabha Pollution Debate
Image for representation.

New Delhi: Small farmers of Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh should not be vilified for stubble burning as it is not a major cause of pollution in Delhi NCR region, members of the BJP, Congress and Biju Janata Dal claimed in Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

Participating in a discussion on "pollution and climate change", BJP member representing West Delhi Pravesh Verma slammed the AAP government in Delhi for blaming stubble burning for pollution in the National Capital Region and ignoring major pollutants, including vehicles and dust.

Pinaki Misra (BJD) said stubble burning is not a major contributor of pollution in Delhi and the farmers should not be vilified. He suggested using stubble for bio gas and fuel to incentivise farmers against burning it.

Manish Tewari (Cong) too said stubble burning is not a major pollutant in Delhi and adjoining areas, hence small farmers should not alone be blamed for the present situation.

Verma, who blamed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for failing to curb pollution, was asked by the Chair not to name him.

He alleged that the Delhi chief minister blamed stubble burning for pollution but did little to check vehicular and dust pollution.

He claimed Rs 600 crore was spent by the Delhi government on advertisements but little was done to curb pollution. He alleged that by blaming villagers for pollution, he was only widening the urban-rural divide.

