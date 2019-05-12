English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Don't Vote for Those Who Spread 'Hatred' and 'Venom' in Delhi, Says Kejriwal to People
Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this Lok Sabha election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women.
File image of Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal appealed to people on Sunday morning to vote for those who have done work and not for those spreading "hatred" and "venom" as polling in seven Lok Sabha constituency got underway.
The chief minister asked people not to vote for those who are stopping the works of Delhi.
"Good morning Delhi. Please vote. Vote for those who have done your works. Don't vote for those who are spreading hatred and venom and also stopping Delhi's works. Your vote can change the country," Kejriwal tweeted in Hindi.
Voters queued up outside polling booths on Sunday morning in all seven Lok Sabha constituencies of the city where former Delhi chief minister Sheila Dikshit, Union Minister Harsh Vardhan and cricketer-turned-politician Gautam Gambhir are among those in the fray.
Voting began at 7 am and among the early voters were Dikshit, party's New Delhi candidate Ajay Maken, Union minister Vardhan, BJP's East Delhi candidate Gambhir, and BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) Ram Lal.
Over 1.43 crore people in Delhi are eligible to vote in this election which will decide the fate of 164 candidates, of which 18 are women. There are 43 independent candidates.
While 2,54,723 voters are in the age group of 18 and 19, there is 40,532 electorate with a disability who would be provided pick up and drop facility.
Good morning Delhi. वोट डालने ज़रूर जाना। जिसने आपके काम किए उनको वोट देना। नफ़रत और ज़हर फैलाने वालों को और दिल्ली के काम रोकने वालों को वोट मत देना। आपका वोट देश बदल सकता है।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) May 12, 2019
