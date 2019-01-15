Don't Wait For Polls to Spend Public Money: PM to Odisha Government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asked the Odisha government not to wait for elections to undertake developmental activities in the state.He also attacked the state government for its "inability" to spend Rs 4,000 crore lying with the District Mineral Foundations (DMF) and develop the mining areas."Do not wait till elections, they will come and go. Resolve the problems of poor and work for their development.You have money in hand to undertake developmental activities," Modi said while addressing a huge gathering in this western Odisha town after launching several projects."I am worried - what has happened to this government? Is it sleeping?" he lashed out, but refrained from taking the name of either the ruling BJD or Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik during his 47 minute-long speech.The prime minister said for the first time in the country, the BJP government had made provisions for the development of mining areas inhabited by tribals.Working for 'Sab ka Sath, Sab Ka Vikas' (collective efforts, inclusive growth), the BJP government has given priority to tribal development. In the past though there has been huge earning from mining operations, the mineral belts used to be neglected and the people there were poverty-stricken, he said.Stating that DMF was people's money and mandated to be spent for the welfare of those inhabiting the mining areas, predominantly tribals, Modi said the state government should fully utilise the funds for them. He also highlighted the development projects launched by him during his three visits to the state in as many weeks."In a month, more than Rs 20,000 crore of development projects have been either inaugurated or initiated in Odisha.Projects worth more than Rs 1,500 crore in sectors like education, connectivity, culture and tourism that were launched today will not only spur the growth of the state, but also of eastern India," he said.This apart, Modi said his government has allocated about Rs 20,000 crore in the railways sector in the state during the last four-and-half years. This is five times more than the funds allocated by any other government in the past, he said. Besides invoking Lord Jagannath, the BJP leader took names of a number of freedom fighters and prominent social workers to woo the gathering. He also lauded the rich culture and heritage of Balangir and Odisha.The assembly polls in the state are scheduled to be held along with the Lok Sabha elections this year. The Prime Minister also paid tributes to Achyutananda Sahu, a Doordarshan cameraman from Balangir district, who was killed in a Maoist attack in Chhattisgarh a few months ago."His (Sahu's) sacrifice will strengthen our pledge to fight violence," he said. Modi said Odisha has rich legacy and is a land known for its culture, heritage, ancient temples and monuments. No previous government had given any stress on Odisha and its rich cultural heritage, he said, adding the NDA government has taken up the work of restoring and preserving ancient monuments to promote tourism.