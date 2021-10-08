'Don't Want to Encourage Any Clash in Society': Haryana CM Withdraws 'Tit-for-Tat' Remark

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Friday withdrew his controversial “tit for tat" statement and apologised by saying that he doesn’t want to encourage any clash in the society. This came days after he talked about “tit for tat" during a meeting of the BJP’s Kisan Morcha in Chandigarh on October 3 when he told the gathering to form groups of 500 to 1,000 and be prepared to even go to jail, with the Opposition and farm unions alleging that he was asking the supporters of the BJP to attack the farmers protesting against three agriculture laws of the Centre.

“I withdraw my statement. I don’t want to encourage any sort of clash in the society," Khattar said in Panchkula.

A video clip of Khattar’s comments had went viral on the social media, with the Opposition and the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of over 40 farm unions spearheading the anti-farm law protests, alleging that he also told the supporters of the BJP to pick up sticks (“tha lo dande") against the protesting farmers.

At the event, while apparently referring to the impact of the ongoing farmers’ agitation, Khattar said the problem is not much in south Haryana and it is limited to the northern and western districts of the state. “Form groups of 500, 700, 1,000 farmers and make them volunteers. And then at every place, ‘sathe sathyam samacharet’. What does it mean — it means tit for tat (jaisa ko taisa).

“Do not worry…when you remain there (in jail) for a month, three months or six months, you will become big leaders, your names will be etched in history," he said.

The Opposition parties and the farm unions had hit out at the Haryana Chief Minister over his remarks against the protesting farmers.

