‘Don't Want to See Rest of The Film’: Sibal Hits Back at PM Modi’s Trailer Remark

Modi, on Thursday, had said development and the fight against corruption and terrorism during the first 100 days of the NDA 2.0 government was just a "trailer" of a fast-paced film.

PTI

Updated:September 13, 2019, 5:44 PM IST
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)
New Delhi: "We don't want to see the rest of the film", senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Friday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that the NDA 2.0 government's achievements in the first 100 days in office was just a "trailer".

Prime Minister Modi, in an address in Ranchi, on Thursday said development and the fight against corruption and terrorism during the first 100 days of the NDA 2.0 government was just a "trailer" of a fast-paced film, adding that "puri film toh abhi baaki hai" (the rest of the film is yet to come), suggesting more concrete steps are on the anvil.

In a sharp retort on Twitter, Sibal said: "PM:100 days a trailer, film 'toh abhi baki hai'. Down -- 1) GDP 5% 2) Revenue collections up 1% (down from 22% last year) 3) consumption 5) auto sales (10th straight month) 6) GST collections 7) Investments. UP --Unemployment: 8.2%"

"Hamein baki film nahin dekhni! (we don't want to see the rest of the film) the former Union minister said.

