‘Don't Want to See Rest of The Film’: Sibal Hits Back at PM Modi’s Trailer Remark
Modi, on Thursday, had said development and the fight against corruption and terrorism during the first 100 days of the NDA 2.0 government was just a "trailer" of a fast-paced film.
File photo of senior Congress leader Kapil SIbal. (PTI)
New Delhi: "We don't want to see the rest of the film", senior Congress leader Kapil Sibal said on Friday, taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his remark that the NDA 2.0 government's achievements in the first 100 days in office was just a "trailer".
Prime Minister Modi, in an address in Ranchi, on Thursday said development and the fight against corruption and terrorism during the first 100 days of the NDA 2.0 government was just a "trailer" of a fast-paced film, adding that "puri film toh abhi baaki hai" (the rest of the film is yet to come), suggesting more concrete steps are on the anvil.
In a sharp retort on Twitter, Sibal said: "PM:100 days a trailer, film 'toh abhi baki hai'. Down -- 1) GDP 5% 2) Revenue collections up 1% (down from 22% last year) 3) consumption 5) auto sales (10th straight month) 6) GST collections 7) Investments. UP --Unemployment: 8.2%"
"Hamein baki film nahin dekhni! (we don't want to see the rest of the film) the former Union minister said.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Krushna Abhishek's Sister Aarti Singh Confirmed to Participate in Bigg Boss 13?
- Renault Kwid Electric Launched In China at Rs 6.22 Lakh, Gets 271Km Electric Range
- Himesh Reshammiya Breaks Down at Media Event as Ranu Mondal Credits Him for Success
- Newton Trends on Twitter After Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Says 'Einstein Discovered Gravity'
- Apple TV Plus Shows, Prices Compared with Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Hotstar, Zee5