Asaduddin Owaisi Says 'Don't Want Z-category Security', Appeals Govt to End Hate and Radicalisation

Talking about the attack on his convoy, AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Friday told Lok Sabha that he does not fear death and does not want ‘Z’ category security, and that he rejects it. The Hyderabad MP appealed to the central government to “do justice" and charge the accused under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“I don’t fear death. I don’t want Z category security, I reject it; make me an ‘A’ category citizen. I’ll not remain silent. Please do justice… charge them (shooters) with UAPA… appeal government to end hate, radicalisation," said Owaisi, a day after the incident that happened while he was returning to Delhi after campaigning in Meerut. People will vote in the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections on February 10.

On Friday, the government decided to provide round-the-clock ‘Z’ category security to the prominent Muslim leader, who will be guarded by CRPF commandos. Speaking further, Owaisi asked, “Who are these radicalised people? I don’t want to make this a political issue." The AIMIM chief said those behind the attack had been radicalised, and the “answer to the bullet will be given by the ballot in the UP polls".

Union minister Piyush Goyal also told the Lok Sabha that the state government had taken immediate action in the matter, and those behind the attack had been arrested and an investigation was on. He added that union home minister Amit Shah will be making a statement on the attack before Parliament on Monday, February 7.

While no one was injured in the incident, Owaisi had urged the Election Commission to ensure an independent probe into the incident. Uttar Pradesh’s additional director general of police (law and order) Prashant Kumar had said two persons had been arrested in the case and firearms had been seized from them.

Accused ‘hurt’ by Owaisi’s remarks against particular religion: Police

The two accused arrested for firing at Owaisi’s convoy on Thursday have told police that they were “hurt by his remarks against one particular religion". According to police, during questioning the accused told them that they were unhappy with remarks made by Owaisi and his brother, MLA Akbaruddin Owaisi, against a particular religion.

“The accused said they were hurt by his (Asaduddin Owaisi) remarks against a particular religion. They will be produced before the court," Kumar was quoted as saying in a report by news agency ANI.

Police said one of the accused, identified as Sachin, has a previous criminal record. A resident of Noida, he has a murder case registered against him. Police are verifying his claim that he holds a degree in law. His Facebook profile states that he is a member of a Hindutva outfit, police added.

The other accused, identified as Shubham, is a farmer from Saharanpur and does not have a criminal record, police said.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.