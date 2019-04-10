English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
'Don't Worry Modi ji', Probe Will Take Place Now: Congress Attacks Govt after Rafale Verdict
The Supreme Court Wednesday allowed leaked documents to be relied upon by petitioners seeking review of its Rafale judgement and dismissed the government's preliminary objections claiming 'privilege' over them.
New Delhi: The Congress Wednesday hailed the Supreme Court's decision allowing leaked documents to be used by petitioners seeking review of the Rafale judgement, saying skeletons in the "scam" are tumbling out and now there is "no official secrets act" to hide behind for the Modi government.
"Modiji, you can run and lie as much as you want but sooner or later the truth comes out. The skeletons in Rafale scam are tumbling out one by one. And now there is 'no official secrets act' to hide behind," Congress' chief spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said.
"SC has upheld a time honoured legal principle; A rattled Modiji had threatened to invoke Official Secrets Act against independent journalists for exposing his corruption on Rafale.Don't worry Modiji, an investigation is going to take place now, whether you like it or not," he said in a series of tweets.
The Centre had submitted that the privilege documents were procured by petitioners in an illegal way and used to support their review petitions against the December 14, 2018 judgement of the apex court dismissing all pleas challenging procurement of 36 Rafale fighter jets from France
