Doom Dooma Candidate List: Key Contests in Doom Dooma Assembly Constituency of Assam

Doom Dooma Assembly constituency in Tinsukia district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Doom Dooma seat is part of the Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Durga Bhumij of INC won from this seat beating Dilip Moran of BJP by a margin of 782 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Dilip Moran of BJP won from this this constituency defeating Rupesh Gowala of INC by a margin of 4,656 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Lakhimpur Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Doom Dooma Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Doom Dooma constituency are: Rupesh Gowala of BJP, Durga Bhumij of CONG, Subhesh Bhumij of AJP