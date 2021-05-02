Doom Dooma Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Doom Dooma Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

125. Doom Dooma (कयामत कयामत), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Tinsukia district of Assam. It shares a border with . Doom Dooma is part of 14. Lakhimpur Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.92%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,52,470 eligible electors, of which 75,507 were male, 76,956 female and 7 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Doom Dooma in 2021 is 1019.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,23,811 eligible electors, of which 63,163 were male, 60,648 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,20,375 eligible electors, of which 61,085 were male, 59,290 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Doom Dooma in 2016 was 115. In 2011, there were 95.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Durga Bhumij of INC won in this seat by defeating Dilip Moran of BJP by a margin of 782 votes which was 0.76% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.4% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Dilip Moran of BJP won in this seat defeating Rupesh Gowala of INC by a margin of 4,656 votes which was 5.43% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 37% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 125. Doom Dooma Assembly segment of Lakhimpur Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Lakhimpur Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 7 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 10 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Doom Dooma are: Durga Bhumij (INC), Rupesh Gowala (BJP), Rajesh Kishan (PJP), Suresh Bhumij (AJP), Kanak Chetia (IND), Debajit Moran (IND), Lakheswar Moran (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 76.86%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 83.56%, while it was 71.21% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 125. Doom Dooma constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 160. In 2011 there were 158 polling stations.

EXTENT:

125. Doom Dooma constituency comprises of the following areas of Tinsukia district of Assam: Doom Dooma and Hapjan (part) mouzas and the villages in Saikhowa mouza specified in item (18) of the Appendix in Doom Dooma thana in Tinsukia sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Tinsukia.

The total area covered by Doom Dooma is 285 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Doom Dooma is: 27°34’02.6"N 95°36’02.9"E.

