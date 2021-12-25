Door-to-door Campaign, Focus on Women Voters: BJP President JP Nadda Gives Mantra for Manipur Elections 2022

Kickstarting the campaign in Manipur ahead of assembly polls in early 2022, BJP’s national president JP Nadda visited the state on Friday to give the party a ‘new mantra’ to win the upcoming elections.

Sources privy to the details told CNN News18 that Nadda has asked his party to campaign but with a personalised approach, with a focus on door-to-door campaigning. “Go to the people, visit their homes including those who have not come for any public rallies or functions, and understand from them what the grievances are,” Nadda told the party leaders in a closed-door meeting.

“If you repeatedly meet them and address their issues, sooner than later they will be with you,” Nadda added. The party president also asked Manipur state leadership to focus on women voters and reach out to the women of the state with the kind of focus and work done by the Modi government in this respect.

This was Nadda’s fourth visit to Manipur in the past three months.

The BJP unit in Manipur is already running a back to village campaign in which they reach out to people through various programmes and individual focus. It is a state where BJP is seeking its second term with N Biren Singh as the party’s face. This time the party has targeted winning 40 out of 60 assembly seats to form a government on their own with full majority.

Leading the NDA government, Biren Singh on March 15, 2017, formed the government in Manipur. It however got a major jolt in June 2020 when nine MLAs, including ministers, withdrew their support from the government, reducing it to a minority. An intervention by the central leadership within a week’s time resulted in four NPP MLAs coming back to the NDA fold, averting the fall of the government.

Singh was able to win the trust vote during which out of 24 MLAs of Congress, eight defied the party whip and abstained from voting. Thereafter O Henry Singh and six others resigned from the Congress.

At present, NDA, led by the BJP is in majority in the assembly with 36 out of 60 seats — this includes 24 BJP MLAs and four MLAs each from NPP and NDF each, 1 from LJP, and three independents. Recently two MLAs — Rajkumar Imo Singh and Yamthong Haokip — joined the BJP in Delhi.

