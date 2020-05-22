'Double Standards': UP Accuses Rajasthan's Cong Govt of Sending Rs 36 Lakh Bill for Buses for Kota Students

As the war of words between Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and Uttar Pradesh government over the arrangement of buses for migrant workers raged on, the Yogi-led government on Friday said the Congress government in Rajasthan has sent a bill of 36.36 lakh for providing buses to ferry stranded students from Kota in April.

Sources in the UP government said that the incident exposed the "double standards" of Congress while adding that the party, on one hand, is attacking state government but is also seeking immediate payment for busses it arranged for the students. They also claimed that the state government has been ferrying migrant labourers free of cost through its buses.

In April, buses from Uttar Pradesh picked up about 9,000 stranded students from Kota and dropped them to their native districts. The Rajasthan government had also made arrangements for buses to drop the students.

On Wednesday, hundreds of buses arranged by the Congress on the Rajasthan-Uttar Pradesh for migrant workers turned back, hinting an end to the party's standoff with the UP government. In a video, Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the party is withdrawing the 1,000 buses it had arranged if the Uttar Pradesh government didn't want to make use of to help stranded migrant workers reach home.