Doubling Farm Income Would Turn Out to be Another 'Jumla': Congress

Senior Congress leader Ahmed Patel at Parliament House. (Image: PTI)

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said farmers are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the lockdown, a locust attack and natural calamities. Unfortunately, all hopes of farmers expecting much needed respite dashed today by the government.

  • PTI New Delhi
  • Last Updated: June 1, 2020, 11:30 PM IST
The Congress on Monday said the hopes of farmers were dashed after the Centre announced new MSPs for crops, adding that if such is the attitude of the government, the promise of doubling farmers' income would turn out to be another "jumla".

Congress leader Ahmed Patel said farmers are facing an unprecedented crisis due to the lockdown, a locust attack and natural calamities.

"Unfortunately, all hopes of farmers expecting much needed respite dashed today by the Government.

"Forget about Profit, this so-called raise in Kharif MSP won''t even cover their losses and debts," he wrote on Twitter.

"If this is going to the government's attitude towards farmers, their promise to double farm income by 2022 will end up becoming another 'jumla'," Patel said in another tweet.

Another senior Congress leader, Jairam Ramesh, said first the prime minister says the finance minister will announce a package.

"Second, FM announces package. Third, Gadkari regurgitates what PM and FM have said. This is Maximum Headlines, Minimum Deadlines," the former Union minister said in a tweet.

The government raised the minimum support price (MSP) of paddy marginally by Rs 53 per quintal to Rs 1,868 per quintal for the 2020-21 crop year on Monday, while the rates for oilseeds, pulses and cereals were hiked substantially.

Among commercial crops, the MSP of cotton was increased by Rs 260 per quintal to Rs 5,515 for the medium staple variety and by Rs 275 per quintal to Rs 5,825 for the long staple variety for the current crop year (July-June).


