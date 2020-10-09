'Douse the Fire in Your House First': Hinting at TMC's Hathras Stir, Bengal Guv Points at '223 Rapes in State'

Pointing at Trinamool Congress leaders who visited the grieving family of Hathras rape victim, governor Jagdeep Dhankhar asked Bengal government to look at state’s statistic on rape and kidnapping.

On 14 September 2020, a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped in Hathras district in Uttar Pradesh by four men. After fighting for her life for two weeks, she died in a Delhi hospital. Later, in her statement to the magistrate, the victim named four accused of having raped her. Opposition leaders and people belonging to the civil society and students’ union organised nationwide protests after her body was forcibly cremated allegedly by the police without the consent of her family members.

Addressing a press conference, the governor said, “There is a controversy. I don’t know why? There are Divisional Commissioners (DCs) in this state. These DCs in writing and that too under their own signatures sent information/reports (monthly state crime data) to Raj Bhawan and same time to the state Chief Secretary. These reports were signed by the District Magistrates as well. We compiled those reports (monthly state crime data) and what was the indication in the month of August in West Bengal? There were 223 rapes and there were 639 kidnappings in the month of August, 2020.”

He further said, “I put the ‘authentic’ statistic on twitter based on the reports sent by the DCs with their signatures and within minutes what dies the state Home Department said –‘Its baseless, incorrect, ill-founded, and misguiding. Where are they living? When would they learn?”

“I am concerned about this statistic (while referring to the rapes figures in the state). They are like our sisters and mothers. I did nothing wrong (referring to putting the figures on twitter). First you (the state leadership) have to douse the fire under your feet before looking at frames somewhere else. Please when there is a fire in your house, look at it first,” he said.

On poll violence and hinting at upcoming 2021 Assembly polls, he said, “When I said, we will have free and fair polls, friends I mean it. This time it (violence) is not going to happen in this cultural epicentre (referring to Bengal) of the world. Why this state should be blackened with such violence.”

On law and order situation and functioning of bureaucrats in West Bengal, he further said, “We cannot have bureaucracy which is politically oriented and work for a political party (both ruling and Opposition). This is not the actual role of the public servants. They should work as public servants not as political servants. This is a very serious issue here to ignore. The long arm of law will catch them surely.”

The Governor on Friday visited Bindiapara village in Alipurduar to meet the family members of Havildar Bipul Roy who was martyred at Galwan valley in Ladakh in June 2019. He also handed over a monetary compensation package to the family members and later addressed a press conference at Siliguri.

Bipul was killed when Indian and Chinese troops disengaged at the Galwan area where they had earlier clashed on the night of 15/16 June 2020. At least 17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand-off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20, then a statement issued by the Indian Army reads.