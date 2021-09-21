Down But Not Out: Shunted from Post, Dilip Ghosh Admits Mistakes During Polls, Says BJP Will Change Strategy

Even as Dilip Ghosh was made the national vice president of the BJP, he has been facing a volley of questions about his sudden role change since Monday night. He was dropped as BJP’s West Bengal chief and moved to a national role. This has raised questions and he was even hounded by the media for coming to his morning walk a little later than usual.

“It’s raining heavily, so I am a little late. This is my personal life," Ghosh responded to questions about why he was late.

To reporters’ questions on his removal, Ghosh answered with a straight bat saying, “As an MP, I will work as a common worker of the party. People who have made me vice president will decide what my responsibilities will be. Till now I was President I have travelled entire Bengal."

Just after this change, new state president of the BJP in Bengal Sukanto Majumder said that there were mistakes during the West Bengal Assembly Elections because of which the BJP lost. Ghosh also reiterated the same and said, “There has been some mistake during the polls, we are analysing that. This was the first time we fought to win Bangla, we were not totally successful. We will change our strategy before the next fight."

The change at the helm in West Bengal has set political circles abuzz figuring out the reasons of the BJP leadership deciding on the change of guard. Party insiders say that change was evident and Ghosh was asked by the party high command as to who can sit in his place and he chose Majumder.

There has been speculation on whether the change was because Ghosh was unable keep people in the party as many, including Babul Supriyo, jumped ship after the polls. However, it cannot be overlooked that Ghosh was the person who brought in a resounding success for the BJP in the 2019 Lok Sabha Elections. But his statements at times have also brought embarrassment to the party.

The new BJP chief, Majumder, is from North Bengal and the BJP has done well there. This was one of the reasons why he was chosen.

BJP insiders say that now Suvendu Adhikari too will be gaining more power in the part as he is aggressive and Majumder is moderate and the BJP is banking on this new chemistry for the next elections.

Though TMC MP Saugata Roy slammed Dilip Ghosh saying he should have resigned himself, Ghosh retorted saying he did not do “chamchagiri like Saugata."

This change in power in the BJP is significant as it comes right ahead of the Bhabanipur bypolls. But whether the BJP gets any results out of it, that is to be seen.

