Dr. Pramod Sawant Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant is contesting from Sanquelim constituency where unemployment due to ban on mining is a big election issue. He is up against Congress candidate Dharmesh Saglani whom he defeated in the last elections. Apart from his own constituency, Sawant has the big task of ensuring the BJP returns to power in the coastal state amid new challenges from the AAP and Trinamool Congress. This is the BJP’s first election in Goa after the demise of master strategist and former CM Manohar Parrikar.

According to the election affidavit submitted with the Election Commission of India Dr. Pramod Sawant is 48 years of age and his educational qualifications are: Post Graduate. He has declared total assests of Rs 9.4 crore and total liabilies of Rs 1.5 crore.

