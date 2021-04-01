Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Candidate List: Key Contests in Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly Constituency of Tamil Nadu

Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly constituency in CHENNAI district of Tamil Nadu goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar seat is part of the Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Chennai region of Tamil Nadu.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Jayalalithaa J of ADMK won from this seat beating Shimla Muthuchozhan of DMK by a margin of 39,545 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Vetriivel P of ADMK won from this this constituency defeating Sekarbabu P K of DMK by a margin of 31,255 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Chennai North Parliamentary constituency DMK was ahead in the Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls ADMK led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dr. Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency are: R. S. Rajesh of AIADMK, J. J. Ebenezar of DMK, P. Kalidas of AMMK, Fazil of MNM, Gowri Shankar of NTK