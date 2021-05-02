Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

11. Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar (डॉ.राधाकृष्णन नगर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in North region and Chennai district of Tamil Nadu. It shares a border with . Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar is part of 2. Chennai North Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 13.81%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 90.33%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,62,980 eligible electors, of which 1,26,727 were male, 1,36,149 female and 104 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar in 2021 is 1074.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,54,558 eligible electors, of which 1,24,544 were male, 1,29,911 female and 103 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,95,146 eligible electors, of which 97,340 were male, 97,806 female and 33 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar in 2016 was 60. In 2011, there were 59.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Jayalalithaa J of AIADMK won in this seat by defeating Shimla Muthuchozhan of DMK by a margin of 39,545 votes which was 22.73% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 55.87% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Vetriivel P of AIADMK won in this seat defeating Sekarbabu P K of DMK by a margin of 31,255 votes which was 22.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIADMK had a vote share of 59.02% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, DMK got the most votes in 11. Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar Assembly segment of Chennai North Lok Sabha constituency. AIADMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, AIADMK got the most votes this Assembly segment and DMK won the Chennai North Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 31 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 46 contestants and there were 31 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections from Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar are: Ebenezer J J Alias John Ebenezer J (DMK), Raajesh R S (AIADMK), Vijayan P (BSP), Ramadass E (MNK), Dr Kalidas P (AMMK), Gowrishankar K (NTK), Sivakumar S (SUCOIC), Fazil A (MNM), Babu Mailan A (RPOIA), Mohan R (USOIP), Venugopal D (SS), Ethiraj R (IND), Kandeepan G (IND), Kalidass (IND), Gunasekaran G (IND), Sasidaran S (IND), Santhakumar A (IND), Daniel Sachin Mani E (IND), Devakumar R (IND), Devaraj M (IND), Franklin D (IND), Premkumar P (IND), Purushothaman K (IND), Boothirajan G (IND), Madhan Raj D (IND), Marimuthu P (IND), Rajesh I (IND), Rajesh S (IND), Vivek C (IND), Venkatraman C (IND), Sridhar C (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 70.98%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 68.38%, while it was 72.72% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 11. Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 254. In 2011 there were 219 polling stations.

EXTENT:

11. Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar constituency comprises of the following areas of Chennai district of Tamil Nadu: Chennai (M Corp.) (Part) Chennai (M Corp.) Ward No. 3 to 8, 10, 11 and 14.. It shares an inter-state border with Chennai.

The total area covered by Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar is 10 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dr.Radhakrishnan Nagar is: 13°07’45.8"N 80°17’08.5"E.

