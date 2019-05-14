Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

'Drama', Says Modi Over Mani Shankar Aiyar's Dismissal from Congress after 'Neech' Jibe in 2017

Slamming the party over Sam Pitroda’s remarks, Modi said that he would also be embraced once the elections are over in Punjab.

News18.com

Updated:May 14, 2019, 9:26 PM IST
'Drama', Says Modi Over Mani Shankar Aiyar's Dismissal from Congress after 'Neech' Jibe in 2017
File photo of Prime MInister Narendra Modi.
Loading...
New Delhi: Hitting out at the Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi termed the party’s move to dismiss senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar over his "neech" jibe in 2017 as drama. He alleged that Aiyar was brought back to the party later.

“During the Gujarat elections, one of their veteran leaders made derogatory remarks against me,” Modi said at a rally on Tuesday, hinting at Aiyar. “They pretended to shunt him out of the party, but he was brought back,” he said, adding that the Congress was compelled to take action after the party drew flak in Gujarat.

Slamming the opposition party over senior leader Sam Pitroda’s remarks, Modi said he would also be embraced once the elections are over in Punjab. Pitroda had kicked up a storm with comments that appeared to dismiss the 1984 anti-Sikh riots in the aftermath of the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. "Hua toh hua (so it happened)," Pitroda had said.

“The man who abused me in Gujarat has repeated the same thing again. The Congress is now saying that there was nothing wrong in the comments that he made against me then,” Modi said on Tuesday.

Aiyar kicked up a row with his opinion piece where he justified his "neech" jibe against Modi from two years ago. He also called Modi the most "foul-mouthed" prime minister the country has seen. In the opinion piece, published in Rising Kashmir and reproduced by The Print, the Congress leader accused Modi of leading a “dirty election campaign” and said his attempts to ride on the sacrifices of the army make him “guilty of anti-national activity”.

The BJP called him "abuser-in-chief" and his party arrogant.

The Congress distanced itself from the controversy saying that hatred, violence and abuse is the modus operandi of the BJP and not the Congress.
| Edited by: Sana Fazili
