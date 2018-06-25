Drawing Attention to Water Crisis, Power Cuts, Manoj Tewari Urges 'Fit' Kejriwal to Resume Work

Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari on Monday wrote a letter to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who is undergoing naturopathy treatment in Bengaluru, to return to the national capital and ensure proper desilting of drains before the monsoon rains start.Citing media reports, he said the chief minister should come back to Delhi since he has been "declared fit by the doctors"."Since you (Kejriwal) have been declared fit by the doctors, you must return to Delhi at the earliest and resume work," Tiwari said."I would like to draw your attention towards desilting of drains under the jurisdiction of Public Works Department. With the monsoon set to hit Delhi by next week, immediate attention of the Delhi government is needed to ensure unclogging of drains so that people do not face waterlogging problem," the Delhi BJP chief wrote to Kejriwal.He also sought the chief minister's attention towards the problems being faced by the people of Delhi due to water "crisis", power cuts and pollution.Kejriwal had left for Bengaluru last week to undergo a 10-day naturopathy treatment. He was found having high blood sugar following his nine-day sit-in at the Lieutenant Governor's office.An official of the Jindal Naturecure Institute, where Kejriwal is undergoing treatment, had said, "He is well and in good condition. He has completed detoxification and he is doing very well. He is all right."