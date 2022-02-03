'Drink Some Gaumutra Shots Too': Mahua Moitra's Dare to BJP's 'Heckler Team' Ahead of Parl Speech

A day after Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tore into the government over foreign policy, unemployment, and other issues plaguing the country, TMC’s Mahua Moitra dropped a trailer of what can be expected from her speech in Parliament on Thursday evening when she replies to the President’s Address.

“Am speaking this evening in Lok Sabha on President’s Address. Just wanted to give early heads up to BJP to get heckler team ready and read up on imaginary points of order. Drink some gaumutra shots too," Moitra tweeted.

The firebrand leader has often grabbed headlines because of her fiery speeches in Parliament and war of words with social media trolls, many from what she calls the BJP’s “IT cell".

Moitra’s colleague and MP Saugata Roy on Wednesday laid the groundwork for the Trinamool’s battle formation, accusing the Centre of appointing Governors who work at odds with state governments.

“Why has the centre imposed governors? In Tamil Nadu there are complaints against a Governor who disrespects ministers. In Maharashtra, there is a Governor who is disturbing the Maharashtra government. We have found a Governor who tweets every day," Ray said in the Lok Sabha.

On Wednesday, Gandhi too trained his guns on the Narendra Modi government, accusing the prime minister of “bringing China and Pakistan" together, to which Foreign Minister S Jaishankar in a reply tweeted that Gandhi’s remarks show “some history lessons are in order".

Gandhi blamed the Centre for widening the gap between the rich and the poor and said the President’s address to a joint sitting of Parliament didn’t touch the central challenges facing the country and was a “list of bureaucratic ideas" instead of a strategic vision.

“Ask yourself why you are not able to get a guest on Republic Day. We are completely isolated and surrounded… You have brought Pakistan and China together and this is the single biggest crime you could have committed against the people of India," Gandhi said.

“The Chinese have a very clear vision of what they want to do. The single biggest strategic goal of India’s foreign policy has been to keep Pakistan and China separate. What you have done is, you have brought them together," he said.

His comments also prompted a reaction from US State Department spokesperson Ned Price, who said America does not endorse the views. “I will leave it to the Pakistanis and the PRC to speak to their relationship. I certainly would not - would not endorse those remarks," Price said, adding countries are not needed to choose between the US and China.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.