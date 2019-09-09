'Drought Has Ended': Kamal Nath's Veiled Dig at Shivraj Singh After 'Delayed Rains' Remark

Bhopal: Likening the rains with the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Kamal Nath took a veiled dig at his predecessor Shivraj Singh Chouhan as the war of words continues between the two leaders.

Nath said the drought has ended in Madhya Pradesh and the rain Gods have been merciful.

“Though rains have nothing to do with the politics and certain people had linked it to politics and our government. Since that day, lord Indra (rain god according to Hindu mythology) is so merciful on MP that the rain is refusing to stop. It’s water everywhere and the drought has ended. A message has been conveyed that all is well in the state,” tweeted Nath from his personal handle.

The two leaders have been taking swipe at each other since December 2018 when the Congress came to power here. Former chief minister Chouhan in July made the remarks on delays in rains targeting the Nath government during a public meeting in Bhopal.

“This government is dishonest so the nature has also got unnerved,” Chouhan had said then after he saw women in the audience struggling the hot weather, suggesting that delay in the rain was because of the ‘dishonest Congress government’.

