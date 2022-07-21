Droupadi Murmu: India’s Youngest President and First to be Born After Independence

Draupadi Murmu was elected India’s 15th President on Thursday, and with this, the country got its first-ever tribal President. Murmu, who managed to get a huge margin against rival Yashwant Sinha, has a series of firsts to her name. She is not just the first tribal to occupy India’s top constitutional post, but at the age of 64, Murmu will also be the youngest and India’s first president to be born after Independence.

She was also the first woman to have been appointed as the Jharkhand governor in 2015. With that post, Murmu also became the first tribal woman from her home state of Odisha to become a governor.

Murmu is a seasoned tribal leader from the Santal ethnic group. The Santals form the largest tribe in Jharkhand and are also present in Assam, Tripura, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and West Bengal.

Born on June 20, 1958, in Baidaposi village of Mayurbhanj district, Murmu began her political career in 1997 as a councillor and vice-chairperson of the Rairangpur civic body. In the same year, she was appointed the vice-president of the Odisha BJP’s ST morcha.

In 2000, she became the MLA of Rairangpur when the BJP and Biju Janata Dal formed a coalition government. She was the minister of state (independent charge) for Odisha’s department of transport and commerce from 2000 to 2004, and also assumed charge of the state’s animal husbandry department from 2002 to 2004, and the fisheries department in 2002.

Coming from a humble background, Murmu rose through political ranks battling poverty and personal tragedies in one of the most remote and underdeveloped districts of the country. But her zeal to serve society trumped and she completed her education with a BA from Ramadevi Women’s College in Bhubaneshwar.

Her rich political and administrative experience is reflected in the positions she held with the saffron party.

From 2002-2009, she was a national executive member of the BJP’s ST morcha. Once again, in 2004, she became the Rairangpur MLA, and then was appointed the state president of the BJP’s ST morcha from 2006 to 2009.

As a reward for her outstanding contribution, she was awarded the ‘Nilakantha Award for Best MLA’ in 2007 by the legislative assembly.

She also served as a government servant from 1979 to 1983 in the position of a junior assistant in the Odisha government’s irrigation and power department. As a grassroots worker, she has also taught without any salary at the Shri Aurobindo Integral Education Centre in Rairangpur.

