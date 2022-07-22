Droupadi Murmu’s Win Shows Modi Govt’s Commitment to Tribals’ Rights, Naari Shakti: Sarma | Exclusive

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma called National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate Droupadi Murmu’s victory in the Presidential polls on Thursday a reflection of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government’s commitment to “tribals’ rights and naari shakti”.

Former Jharkhand Governor and candidate Droupadi Murmu became the 15th President of India on Thursday.

Speaking exclusively to CNN-News18, Sarma said, “She is a tribal woman who has proved her efficiency as the governor of Jharkhand. No one can question her work, even the opposition. She is the first Adivasi president of the country. This is a historic event.”

Droupadi Murmu creates history, elected as first tribal president of India. She won by an overwhelming margin against Sinha.#DroupadiMurmuji Join the broadcast with @shilparathnam pic.twitter.com/a9GnLOJ8ZE — News18 (@CNNnews18) July 22, 2022

The Chief Minister said, “My heartfelt gratitude to the people of Assam for reposing their faith in the NDA’s presidential candidate and wholeheartedly joining this historic moment. I also thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji for giving us opportunity to witness this historical moment.”

Thousands of people from different tribes of Assam gathered at the Khanapra Veterinary field in order to celebrate Murmu’s victory. Hundreds were seen doing the traditional jhumur and Bihu dance.

Took part in a rally along with BJP National VC Shri @PandaJay ji to celebrate the grand victory of NDA's Presidential candidate Hon'ble Smt Droupadi Murmu ji. Her victory reflects Adarniya PM Shri @narendramodi ji-led NDA Govt's commitment for tribal rights & naari shakti. pic.twitter.com/XBULJgtcDc — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) July 21, 2022

The chief minister led a six-mile victory rally from Khanapara in Guwahati on foot.

“It is a day to celebrate. It is historic. We congratulate Droupadi Murmu ji for on her win and every citizen of the country for having their first tribal president.”

Other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, ministers and MLAs also took part in the rally.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.