Drug Case: Pamela Goswami Accuses Kailash Vijayvargiya’s 'Close Aide' Rakesh Singh of 'Conspiracy'

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) leader Pamela Goswami, who was arrested in Kolkata in possession with drugs, on Saturday alleged that she was falsely implicated in the case by a BJP leader Rakesh Singh, who she claimed is a close aide of BJP’s national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

Goswami, who was brought to Alipore court today, demanded the CID to arrest Rakesh Singh in connection with the matter. Goswami along with her friend Prabir De were on Friday arrested for carrying 100 grams of cocaine. They were arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act by the police officers of the New Alipore police station.

"I got information that Rakesh Singh was conspiring against me. It was his conspiracy. I would like to request the CID to arrest Rakesh Singh, who is a close aide of BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya. It was Rakesh Singh who framed me in this case," Goswami told media outside the court premises.

Meanwhile, Singh categorically refused the allegations levelled against him by Goswami and called them "baseless".

"What proof does she have against me? She is talking rubbish. Today, she is naming Kailash Vijayvargiya, tomorrow she will blame other big leaders in the party. But will that be enough because her allegations are baseless," he said on being asked to respond on such accusations.

On December 10 last year, West Bengal police had arrested seven persons and lodged an FIR against Rakesh Singh in connection with an incident in South 24-Parganas district where a convoy of BJP leaders were attacked.

Before that, he was arrested from Kolkata airport for threatening policemen of Watgunge police station. Not only this, Singh's name was also came in public during the vandalism of Ishwar Chandra Vidyasagar statue in Kolkata.

On the other hand, Pamela joined the BJP in 2019 in Kolkata and became a prominent youth face of the party in Bengal in a short span of time. She is also a member of Zonal Railway Users Consultative Committee at Indian Railways. Before coming in politics, she was in modelling profession and also acted in a television serial. Besides this, she has also worked as a flight attendant in a private airline.