'Drunk' BJP Corporator Caught Dancing on Camera, Gets Show-cause Notice

The corporator was allegedly enjoying a party with a group of people at a farm house, although, he denied that he had consumed liquor at the party. He said a bottle shown in the video contained fruit juice.

PTI

Updated:February 3, 2020, 5:47 PM IST
'Drunk' BJP Corporator Caught Dancing on Camera, Gets Show-cause Notice
Representative image.

Surat: In an embarrassment for the ruling BJP in "dry" Gujarat, one of its corporator from Surat was captured on camera while purportedly dancing in an inebriated condition.

With the video of the corporator, Piyush Shivshaktiwala, going viral on social media, the party has issued a show-cause notice to him, Surat BJP president Nitin Bhajiyawala said on Monday.

Shivshaktiwala represents Sagrampura municipal ward in the Surat Municipal Corporation.

The undated video was shot on a mobile phone at a farm house in coastal Nagrol village in neighbouring Valsad district.

"A show cause notice has been issued to Shivshaktiwala. The city unit will also demand his suspension from the party," said Bhajiyawala. Manufacture, storage, sale and consumption of liquor

is prohibited in Gujarat.

The corporator was allegedly enjoying a party with a group of people at the farm house. Meanwhile, Shivshaktiwala on Monday denied that he had consumed liquor at the party.

He said a bottle shown in the video contained fruit juice.

"I have a liquor permit which was granted to me on a health ground. I danced at the party but did not consumeliquor. Dancing is not a crime. I will issue a clarification to the party about this. The bottle had no liquor but fruit juice in it," he told reporters.

Stating that they will seek the corporator's suspension from the BJP, Bhajiyawala said such act is not acceptable in a state like Gujarat where liquor is prohibited. "Being a public representative, such behaviour is not acceptable from Shivshaktiwala," he said.

