DU Deliberately Delaying Verification of DUSU President Ankiv Baisoya's Degree: NSUI to HC

NSUI student leader Sunny Chillar Tuesday alleged in the Delhi High Court that Delhi University (DU) was "deliberately delaying" verification of authenticity of DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya's bachelors degree to benefit the ABVP.Chillar's lawyers argued before Justice Sunil Gaur that DU was delaying the verification process so that fresh polls were not held for the post of DUSU president in case Baisoya's election was set aside over the fake degree issue.Senior advocate Anoop George Chaudhari, appearing for the NSUI student leader, said that according to the Lyngdoh committee guidelines on elections, if a post fell vacant within two months of declaration of results, then fresh polls would be held.In this case, the two month period would expire on November 13, the lawyer said and urged the court to hear the matter before the date.Chaudhari said if Baisoya was removed after the expiry of the two month period, then the post of Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president would be taken over by its vice president, who was also a member of ABVP.The court, thereafter, listed the matter for hearing on November 12 after DU said the verification process was likely to be completed by then.The university, represented by Additional Solicitor General Pinky Anand, said it had sent a letter to Thiruvalluvar University in Tamil Nadu along with the requisite fees asking it to verify whether Baisoya, a member of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidhyarthi Parishad (ABVP), was a student there as claimed by him.Chillar, in his plea seeking setting aside of Baisoya's election, had alleged that according to news reports, the registrar of Thiruvalluvar University "unambiguously and unequivocally" declared that Baisoya's certificate was "fake and forged".In his plea, filed through advocates V Elanchezhiyan and Rashid N Azam, the National Students Union of India (NSUI) leader had sought a time bound enquiry into the allegation that Baisoya gained admission in MA Buddhist Studies in DU on the basis of a fake degree.Chillar had lost to Baisoya in the race for the post of DUSU president.