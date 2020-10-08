Dubbak Bypoll in Telangana Set to Witness Triangular Contest Among TRS, Cong and BJP

Hyderabad:The bypoll to Dubbak Assembly constituency in Telangana, scheduled to be held on November 3, wouldwitness a three-cornered contest among the ruling TRS, opposition Congress and the BJP. The by-election was necessitated due to the death of sitting TRS MLA Solipeta Ramalinga Reddy in August owing to ill-health following which the ruling party announced his widow, Solipeta Sujatha as its candidate.

Sujatha has kick-started the election campaign and state Finance Minister T Harish Rao and other party leaders are working to ensure her victory. The TRS leaders have urged the electorate to vote for Sujatha so that the development works initiated by herlate husband and other government programmes continue unhindered.

The Congress has fielded Cheruku Srinivas Reddy, a TRS leader who defected to the party two days ago, in the constituency. Reddy is the son of late minister Cheruku Mutyam Reddy, known for his contributions to agriculture sector and other development endeavours in the state.

State Congress president N Uttam Kumar Reddy has been camping in Dubbak constituency, alleging that the TRS was trying to win the by-election through money power and misuse of official machinery. BJP has named party leader M Raghunandan Rao, a lawyer, as its candidate for the by-poll.

Rao had unsuccessfully contested in Dubbak in 2018 and lost to Ramalinga Reddy. The gazette notification for the bypoll would be issued on October 9..

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor