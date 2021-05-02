Dubrajpur Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dubrajpur Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

284. Dubrajpur (दूबराजपुर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in South West Bengal region and Birbhum district of West Bengal. It shares a border with Jharkhand (Jamtara District). Dubrajpur is part of 42. Birbhum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Semi Urban constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Caste Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 33.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 70.9%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,41,425 eligible electors, of which 1,23,285 were male, 1,18,139 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dubrajpur in 2021 is 958.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,16,370 eligible electors, of which 1,12,308 were male, 1,04,062 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,81,909 eligible electors, of which 96,449 were male, 85,550 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dubrajpur in 2016 was 160. In 2011, there were 90.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Chandra Naresh Bauri of TMC won in this seat by defeating Bijoy Bagdi of AIFB by a margin of 39,894 votes which was 21.88% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 51.72% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bijoy Bagdi of AIFB won in this seat defeating Santoshi Saha of TMC by a margin of 2,713 votes which was 1.72% of the total votes polled in the constituency. AIFB had a vote share of 47.67% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 284. Dubrajpur Assembly segment of Birbhum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Birbhum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 5 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 3 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dubrajpur are: Anup Kumar Saha (BJP), Debabrata Saha (TMC), Bijoy Bagdi (AIFB), Bhaskar Das (BSP), Sanjay Das (BJMP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 81.05%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 84.3%, while it was 86.86% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 8 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 338 polling stations in 284. Dubrajpur constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 226 polling stations.

EXTENT:

284. Dubrajpur constituency comprises of the following areas of Birbhum district of West Bengal: 1. CDB Khoyrasol, 2. Dubrajpur (M), 3. Balijuri, Hetampur, Jashpur, Laxmi Narayanpur, Loba and Paduma GPs of CDB Dubrajpur. It shares an inter-state border with Birbhum.

The total area covered by Dubrajpur is 467 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dubrajpur is: 23°47’51.4"N 87°17’48.8"E.

