Duddhi Election Result 2022 LIVE Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

Live election results updates of Duddhi seat in Uttar Pradesh. A total of 10 candidates are contesting from this constituency in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections: Basanti Panika (INC), Ramdular (BJP), Vijay Singh (SP), Hariram (BSP), Ashok Kumar (JAP), Kripashankar (AIPFR), Pushpa Devi (AAP), Mishri Lal (IND), Ramlal (IND), Hriday Kumar (IND).

In the 2022 elections, this constituency recorded an estimated voter turnout of 64.9%, which is 1.08% compared to the 2017 elections. This seat was won by Har Iram of ADAL in the 2017 Assembly polls.

Follow the live updating election results tables on this page for the latest Duddhi results.

CONSTITUENCY PROFILE:

Constituency No.403 Duddhi (दुद्धी) is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in East region and Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh. Duddhi is part of Robertsganj Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat is categorised as: Scheduled Tribe, Rural.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 51.12% and an estimated Scheduled Tribe population of 0.02%, according to the report of the Delimitation Commission, 2008. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 64.03%, according the Census of India, 2011.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of 3,15,583 eligible electors in the Assembly segment, of which 1,69,699 were male and 1,45,876 female and 8 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Duddhi in 2019 was: 860 female voters for every 1,000 male voters.

In the 2017 Assembly polls, there were a total of 3,61,653 eligible electors, of which 1,66,446 were male,1,41,599 female and 9 electors of the third gender.

In the 2012 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,72,517 eligible electors, of which 1,48,942 were male, 1,23,571 female and 4 voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Duddhi in 2017 was 0. In 2012, there were 10 service voters registered in the constituency.

PAST WINNERS / MLAs:

In the 2017 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, Har Iram of ADAL won in this seat defeating Vijay Singh Gond of BSP by a margin of 1,085 which was 0.55% of the total votes cast for the seat. ADAL had a vote share of 32.76% in 2017 in this seat.

In 2012, Rubi Prasad of IND emerged victorious in this seat beating Naresh Kumar of SP by a margin of 6,039 votes which was 3.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. IND had a vote share of 26.4% in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, ADAL got the most number of votes in the 403 Duddhi Assembly segment of the 80. Robertsganj Lok Sabha constituency. Anupriya Singh Patel of ADAL won the Robertsganj Parliament seat defeating Ramcharitra Nishad of SP

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in this Assembly segment and AD won the Robertsganj Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 10 candidates contested in the 2022 elections from this seat. In 2017, there were 9 contestants in the fray for this seat and 11 in the 2012 polls.

CANDIDATES 2022:

The candidates contesting in the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections from Duddhi are: Basanti Panika (INC), Ramdular (BJP), Vijay Singh (SP), Hariram (BSP), Ashok Kumar (JAP), Kripashankar (AIPFR), Pushpa Devi (AAP), Mishri Lal (IND), Ramlal (IND), Hriday Kumar (IND).

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2022 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections, the estimated voter turnout in this seat was 64.9%. In 2017 this seat registered a turnout of 63.82%, while it was 58.43% in 2012.

POLL DATES:

Duddhi went to the polls in Phase 7 of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2022 on Monday, March 7, 2022. The counting of votes is on Thursday, March 10, 2022.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2022 elections, there were a total of polling stations in No.403 Duddhi Assembly constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2017 elections was 310. In 2012, there were 291 polling stations.

EXTENT:

Assembly constituency No.403 Duddhi comprises of the following areas of Sonbhadra district of Uttar Pradesh: KCs 2 Myourpur, 3 Jarha, 4 Babhani, 5 Gohada, 6 Duddhi, 7 Windhamganj, Panchayats 6 Vaasi, 7 Chilkadad, 8 Kota of 1 Pipri KC and Duddhi Nagar Panchayat of Duddhi Tehsil.

A total of two Assembly constituencies in the state of Uttar Pradesh border Duddhi constituency, which are: Robertsganj, Obra. This constituency shares an inter-state border with: Singrauli district of Madhya Pradesh, Surajpur and Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh and Garhwa district of Jharkhand..

The total area covered by Duddhi is approximately 2191 square kilometeres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Duddhi is: 24°07’15.6"N 82°54’54.0"E.

