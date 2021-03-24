Dudhnai Candidate List: Key Contests in Dudhnai Assembly Constituency of Assam

Dudhnai Assembly constituency in Goalpara district of Assam goes to the polls on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Dudhnai seat is part of the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Lower Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Dipak Kumar Rabha of BJP won from this seat beating Sibcharan Basumatary of INC by a margin of 28,667 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Sib Charan Basumatary of INC won from this this constituency defeating Diganta Kumar Rava of AGP by a margin of 6,017 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Gauhati Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Dudhnai Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Dudhnai (ST) constituency are: Shyamjit Rabha of BJP, Jadab Sawargiary of CONG