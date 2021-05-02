Dudhnai Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Dudhnai Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

36. Dudhnai (दुधनई), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Lower Assam region and Goalpara district of Assam. It shares a border with . Dudhnai is part of 7. Gauhati Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

Of the 822 constituencies that went to the polls 302 constituencies, including this, have a record of over 80% turnout in the last three consecutive Assembly elections. Of these 302 high-turnout seats 36 are in Assam, 6 in Kerala, 38 in Tamil Nadu, 203 in West Bengal and 19 in Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This Scheduled Tribe Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 68.67%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,07,038 eligible electors, of which 1,01,765 were male, 1,05,270 female and 3 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dudhnai in 2021 is 1034.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,82,432 eligible electors, of which 91,373 were male, 91,059 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,51,884 eligible electors, of which 76,840 were male, 75,044 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dudhnai in 2016 was 366. In 2011, there were 314.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Dipak Kumar Rabha of BJP won in this seat by defeating Sibcharan Basumatary of INC by a margin of 28,667 votes which was 17.91% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 49.97% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Sib Charan Basumatary of INC won in this seat defeating Diganta Kumar Rava of AGP by a margin of 6,017 votes which was 4.79% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 37.33% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 36. Dudhnai Assembly segment of Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Gauhati Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 11 contestants and there were 7 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Dudhnai are: Manoj Kumar Basumatary (Munition) (NPP), Jadab Swargiary (INC), Shyamjit Rabha (BJP), Diganta Kumar Rabha (JDU), Borjit Boro (VPI), Anil Rabha (IND), Dipak Kumar Rabha (IND), Batsrang G Momin (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 87.2%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 87.76%, while it was 82.71% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 3 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Tuesday, April 6, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 36. Dudhnai constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 222. In 2011 there were 190 polling stations.

EXTENT:

36. Dudhnai constituency comprises of the following areas of Goalpara district of Assam: Dudhnai thana in Goalpara sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Goalpara.

The total area covered by Dudhnai is 600 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dudhnai is: 25°59’26.5"N 90°55’02.3"E.

