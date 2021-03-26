Duliajan Candidate List: Key Contests in Duliajan Assembly Constituency of Assam

Duliajan Assembly constituency in Dibrugarh district of Assam goes to the polls on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Duliajan seat is part of the Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency, which falls in the Upper Assam region of Assam.

In the 2016 Assembly elections Terash Gowalla of BJP won from this seat beating Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi of INC by a margin of 17,086 votes.

In the 2011 Assembly elections Amiya Gogoi of INC won from this this constituency defeating Rameswar Teli of BJP by a margin of 3,336 votes.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections for Dibrugarh Parliamentary constituency BJP was ahead in the Duliajan Assembly segment. In the 2014 Lok Sabha polls BJP led from this Assembly segment.

Key candidates contesting in the 2021 Assembly elections from Duliajan constituency are: Terash Gowalla of BJP, Dhruba Gogoi of CONG, Lurinjyoti Gogoi of AJP