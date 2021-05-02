Duliajan Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Duliajan Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing, MLA, Margin

118. Duliajan (दुलियाजान), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Upper Assam region and Dibrugarh district of Assam. It shares a border with . Duliajan is part of 13. Dibrugarh Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Rural constituency.

As many as 85 constituencies, including this, registered a turnout which was 5% lower than that in the 2016 Assembly elections. Of the 85, 24 are from Assam, 31 from Kerala, 10 from Tamil Nadu, 16 from West Bengal, and 4 from Puducherry.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of %. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 76.22%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 1,65,960 eligible electors, of which 82,881 were male, 83,078 female and 1 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Duliajan in 2021 is 1002.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 1,38,589 eligible electors, of which 70,906 were male, 67,683 female and voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 Assam Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,36,759 eligible electors, of which 69,641 were male, 67,118 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Duliajan in 2016 was 233. In 2011, there were 178.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 Assam Assembly elections, Terash Gowalla of BJP won in this seat by defeating Dhruba Jyoti Gogoi of INC by a margin of 17,086 votes which was 14.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. BJP had a vote share of 51.13% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Amiya Gogoi of INC won in this seat defeating Rameswar Teli of BJP by a margin of 3,336 votes which was 3.56% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 42.17% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes in 118. Duliajan Assembly segment of Dibrugarh Lok Sabha constituency. BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, BJP got the most votes this Assembly segment and BJP won the Dibrugarh Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 4 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 12 contestants and there were 8 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 Assam Assembly elections from Duliajan are: Terash Gowala (BJP), Dhrubajyoti Gogoi (INC), Madhab Das (LJP), Lurinjyoti Gogoi (AJP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 Assam Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.42%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.51%, while it was 68.51% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 1 of the Assam Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, March 27, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of polling stations in 118. Duliajan constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 187. In 2011 there were 187 polling stations.

EXTENT:

118. Duliajan constituency comprises of the following areas of Dibrugarh district of Assam: Bordubi thana (part) in Dibrugarh sub-division.. It shares an inter-state border with Dibrugarh.

The total area covered by Duliajan is 444 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Duliajan is: 27°22’03.7"N 95°10’35.0"E.

