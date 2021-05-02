Dum Dum Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

114. Dum Dum (दमदम), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Dum Dum is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 10.85%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,47,752 eligible electors, of which 1,21,965 were male, 1,25,781 female and 6 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dum Dum in 2021 is 1031.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,20,783 eligible electors, of which 1,10,065 were male, 1,10,715 female and 3 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 1,99,320 eligible electors, of which 1,02,239 were male, 97,082 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dum Dum in 2016 was 323. In 2011, there were 168.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Bratya Basu of TMC won in this seat by defeating Palash Das of CPIM by a margin of 9,316 votes which was 5.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 46.73% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Bratya Basu of TMC won in this seat defeating Gautam Deb of CPIM by a margin of 31,497 votes which was 19.55% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 57.5% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 114. Dum Dum Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 8 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 6 contestants and there were 5 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dum Dum are: Palash Das (CPIM), Bimalshankar Nanda (BJP), Brtyabrata Basu (TMC), Subrata Kumar Majumder (BSP), Rana Paul Choudhury (BNARP), Raju Ghosh (IND), Rupa Sarkar (IND), Subrata Sen (IND)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 74.44%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 79.13%, while it was 80.84% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 5 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Saturday, April 17, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 341 polling stations in 114. Dum Dum constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 268. In 2011 there were 241 polling stations.

EXTENT:

114. Dum Dum constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. Dum Dum (M) and 2. Ward Nos.1 to 17 of South Dum Dum (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Dum Dum is 22 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dum Dum is: 22°38’11.8"N 88°25’21.0"E.

