Dum Dum Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

live Status party name candidate name -- -- -- -- AWAITED

Dum Dum Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME RJCP -- -- Amit Sengupta INC -- -- Saurav Saha SHS -- -- Indranil Banerjee PDS -- -- Jhuma Saha SUCI -- -- Tarun Kumar Das AITC -- -- Sougata Ray BJP -- -- Samik Bhattacharya RJASP -- -- Satya Brata Bandyopadhyay CPI(ML)(R) -- -- Shankar Das NDPI -- -- Subir Das NOTA -- -- Nota CPI(M) -- -- Nepaldeb Bhattacharya BSP -- -- Naresh Chandra Barui

16. Dum Dum is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Greater Kolkata region of West Bengal in East India. This urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 11.72% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 1.02%. The estimated literacy level of Dum Dum is 90.66%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Saugata Roy of TMC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 1,54,934 votes which was 13.68% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 42.67% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 9 contestants in 2014.In 2009, Sougata Ray of TMC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 20,478 votes which was 2.10% of the total votes polled. TMC had a vote share of 47.04% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 80.64% and in 2009, the constituency registered 80.5% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dum Dum was: Saugata Roy (TMC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 7,15,569 men, 6,90,401 women and 11 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Dum Dum is: 22.6211 88.3929Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दमदम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Hindi); দমদম, পশ্চিমবঙ্গ (Bengali); डमडम, पश्चिम बंगाल (Marathi); દમ દમ, પશ્ચિમ બંગાળ (Gujarati); தும் தும், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దమ్ దమ్, పశ్చిమ బెంగాల్ (Telugu); ಧಮ್​ ಧಮ್, ಪಶ್ಚಿಮ ಬಂಗಾಳ (Kannada); ദുംദും, വെസ്റ്റ് ബംഗാൾ (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)