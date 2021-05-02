Dum Dum Uttar Election Result 2021 Live Updates: Counting of Votes Begin

110. Dum Dum Uttar (Dum Dum North) (दमदम उत्तर), is an Assembly/Vidhan Sabha seat in Greater Kolkata region and North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. It shares a border with . Dum Dum Uttar is part of 16. Dum Dum Lok Sabha/Parliamentary constituency. This seat can be categoried as: a Urban constituency.

DEMOGRAPHIC PROFILE:

This General Assembly constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 17.9%. The estimated literacy level of the district in which this constituency falls in is 84.95%.

In the 2021 elections, there were a total of 2,72,827 eligible electors, of which 1,34,625 were male, 1,38,197 female and 5 registered voters were of the third gender.

The electorate gender ratio in Dum Dum Uttar in 2021 is 1027.

In the 2016 polls, there were a total of 2,40,100 eligible electors, of which 1,20,415 were male, 1,19,683 female and 2 voters of the third gender.

In the 2011 West Bengal Assembly elections, there were a total of 2,04,481 eligible electors, of which 1,05,239 were male, 99,006 female and voters of the third gender.

The number of service voters in Dum Dum Uttar in 2016 was 308. In 2011, there were 236.

PAST WINNERS/MLAS:

In the 2016 West Bengal Assembly elections, Tanmoy Bhattacharya of CPIM won in this seat by defeating Chandrima Bhattacharya of TMC by a margin of 6,549 votes which was 3.3% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPIM had a vote share of 46.38% in 2016 in the seat.

In 2011, Chandrima Bhattacharya of TMC won in this seat defeating Rekha Goswami of CPIM by a margin of 19,026 votes which was 10.74% of the total votes polled in the constituency. TMC had a vote share of 53.43% in 2011 in the seat.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes in 110. Dum Dum Uttar Assembly segment of Dum Dum Lok Sabha constituency. TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, TMC got the most votes this Assembly segment and TMC won the Dum Dum Parliament seat.

NUMBER OF CONTESTANTS:

A total of 6 candidates contested in the 2021 elections. In 2016 there were 5 contestants and there were 4 candidates fighting for this seat in the 2011 Assembly polls.

CANDIDATES 2021:

The candidates contesting in the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections from Dum Dum Uttar are: Dr Archana Majumdar (BJP), Chandrima Bhattacharya (TMC), Tanmoy Bhattacharya (CPIM), Sova Howlader (BSP), Santanu Mandal (DSPI), Sunil Singh (BNARP)

VOTER TURNOUT:

In the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections, the voter turnout was calculated at 77.77%. In 2016, this seat registered a turnout of 82.57%, while it was 86.82% in 2011.

POLL DATES:

The seat went to the polls in Phase 6 of the West Bengal Assembly elections 2021 on Thursday, April 22, 2021. Counting of votes are being held on Sunday, May 2, 2021.

NUMBER OF POLLING STATIONS:

In the 2021 elections there were a total of 375 polling stations in 110. Dum Dum Uttar constituency. The corresponding figure in the 2016 elections was 269. In 2011 there were 251 polling stations.

EXTENT:

110. Dum Dum Uttar constituency comprises of the following areas of North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal: 1. North DumDum (M) and 2. New Barrackpur (M). It shares an inter-state border with North 24 Parganas.

The total area covered by Dum Dum Uttar is 11 square kilometres.

MAP LOCATION:

The geographic coordinates of Dum Dum Uttar is: 22°40’02.6"N 88°25’05.5"E.

Refer to the live updating results tables on this page for the latest Dum Dum Uttar results.

Click here for the latest seat-by-seat latest live results of West Bengal Assembly elections 2021.

Constituency-Wise Election Results LIVE: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam | Puducherry

LIVE Blogs: West Bengal | Tamil Nadu | Kerala | Assam