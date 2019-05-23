English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dumka Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Dumka (दुमका) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
2. Dumka is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Santhal Parganas region of Jharkhand in East India. This rural scheduled tribe constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.84% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 37.38%. The estimated literacy level of Dumka is 63.04%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 7 on Sunday, May 19, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Shibu Soren of JMM won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 39,030 votes which was 4.32% of the total votes polled in the constituency. JMM had a vote share of 37.19% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 14 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, Shibu Soren of JMM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 18,812 votes which was 3.02% of the total votes polled. JMM had a vote share of 33.52% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 19 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 70.94% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.13% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Dumka was: Shibu Soren (JMM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,58,403 men, 6,14,641 women and 5 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Dumka Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Dumka is: 24.2696 87.2498
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दुमका, झारखंड (Hindi); দুমকা, ঝাড়খন্ড (Bengali); दुमका, झारखंड (Marathi); દુમકા, ઝારખંડ (Gujarati); தும்கா, உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దుమ్కా, జార్ఖండ్ (Telugu); ದುಮ್ಕಾ, ಜಾರ್ಖಂಡ್ (Kannada); ദുംക, ജാർഖണ്ഡ് (Malayalam).
Dumka Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BSP
--
--
Stephan Besra
CPI
--
--
Senapati Murmu
BJP
--
--
Sunil Soren
JPP
--
--
Satish Soren
IND
--
--
Thakuroon Soren
IND
--
--
Baghrai Soren
IND
--
--
Probina Murmu
JMM
--
--
Shibu Soren
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Ramesh Tudu
IND
--
--
Mohril Murmu
IND
--
--
Raska Soren
IND
--
--
Rajesh Besra
IND
--
--
Samuel Tudu
IND
--
--
Dr. Shrilal Kisku
AITC
--
--
Arjun Pujhar
