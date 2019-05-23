Take the pledge to vote

Durg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing

Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Durg (दुर्ग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).

Updated:May 23, 2019, 5:51 AM IST
Durg Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Winner, Loser, Leading, Trailing
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Durg (दुर्ग) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
7. Durg is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Central Chhattisgarh region of Chhattisgarh in Central India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 5.5%. The estimated literacy level of Durg is 78.67%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Tamradhwaj Sahu of INC won in this seat by defeating the BJP candidate by a margin of 16,848 votes which was 1.34% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 45.35% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 26 contestants in 2014.

In 2009, Saroj Pandey of BJP emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 9,954 votes which was 1.10% of the total votes polled. BJP had a vote share of 31.22% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 15 contestants in 2009.

Durg Election Results 

  • 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
BJP
--
--
Vijay Baghel
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Sunil Kumar Markandey
IND
--
--
Guru Dada Lokesh
BKP
--
--
Anurag Singh
SUCI
--
--
Aatma Ram Sahu
GGP
--
--
Farid Mohammad Quraishi
BPHP
--
--
Pitambar Lal Nishad
IPBP
--
--
Tressa David
SHS
--
--
Kamlesh Kumar Nagarchi
INC
--
--
Pratima Chandrakar
IND
--
--
Manoj Gaykwad Chhattisgarhiya
RHSP
--
--
Sevakram Banjare
BSCP
--
--
Rajesh Kumar Dubey
CSM
--
--
Raj Kumar Gupta Advocate
APOI
--
--
Malik Ram Thakur
SRDP
--
--
Hidar Bhati
IND
--
--
Anoop Kumar Pandey
IND
--
--
Praveen Tiwari
IND
--
--
Pokhraj Meshram
IND
--
--
Arun Kumar Joshi
BSP
--
--
Geetanjali Singh

The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 67.74% and in 2009, the constituency registered 55.97% turnout during polling.

As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Durg was: Vacant () . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.

According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 9,48,929 men, 9,09,771 women and 222 voters of the third gender.

Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Durg Lok Sabha results.

The geographic coordinates of Durg is: 21.2009 81.3943

Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: दुर्ग, छत्तीसगढ़ (Hindi); দুর্গ, ছত্তিশগড় (Bengali); दुर्ग, छत्तीसगड (Marathi); દુર્ગ, છત્તિસગઢ (Gujarati); துர்க், உத்தரப்பிரதேசம் (Tamil); దుర్గ్, ఛత్తీస్‌గఢ్ (Telugu); ದುರ್ಗ್, ಛತ್ತೀಸ್​ಗಢ್ (Kannada); ദുർഗ്, ഛത്തീസ്ഗഢ് (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist's hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
 

