Durga Puja Done, TMC & BJP Gear Up for 'Bijoya' to Woo Voters Ahead of 2023 Panchayat Polls

Political action is back in Bengal after the Durga Puja break, with both the Trinamool Congress and the BJP gearing up for the 2023 panchayat elections by reaching out to every booth in the state.

The TMC top brass has instructed workers of each district to hold ‘Bijoya’ rituals in every booth from October 11. Instructions have also been given that each booth should try to organise a small public meeting and popularise the party’s message of development.

The party has also accused the BJP of being a “copycat” for planning to hold ‘Bijoya’ celebrations in every mandal.

Experts say next year’s panchayat election is crucial for both parties. In 2018, allegations of widespread violence against the TMC helped the BJP build ground in Bengal where the party won 18 of 42 seats. It also showed the BJP’s increasing footprint in areas such as North Bengal and Jangal Mahal — strongholds the party would like to hold on to.

Having learnt from its mistakes, TMC insiders said the top brass has directed the cadre to refrain from violence and instead take the message of development to people. Senior leaders have been asked to reach out to every village in the locality to strengthen the party’s chances of victory.

Earlier, the party had announced a plan to launch a grievance cell for the rural public where people can lodge complaints and provide suggestions 24×7 on schemes and projects of panchayat and rural development.

The panchayat elections will be a precursor to the 2024 polls and for both the BJP and the TMC, it’s a race against time to clinch a much-needed win in the state.

Read all the Latest Politics News and Breaking News here