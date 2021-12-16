Durga Puja Heritage Status a New Bone of Contention Between BJP and TMC

While both BJP and Trinamool Congress lauded Kolkata’s Durga Puja festival receiving the UNESCO heritage tag, the two parties took potshots at each other over claiming the credit for the feat.

TMC National General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee tweeted, “Two minutes of silence for @AmitShah and all the tall leaders at @BJP4India who, during their pre-election political tours, HILARIOUSLY CLAIMED that DURGA PUJA IS NOT CELEBRATED IN WEST BENGAL. Your BIGOTRY and HOAX has been BUSTED, you stand EXPOSED YET AGAIN! (sic)”

According to TMC insiders, all top BJP leaders had blamed the West Bengal government for stopping people from celebrating Durga Puja in their speeches. And now that the festival has got the status, it is indeed a “big slap” on the BJP.

TMC insiders also said after Mamata Banerjee came to power, she campaigned for the Durga Puja and started carnivals, which actually attracted the international audience.

Meanwhile, BJP state president Sukanta Majumder tagged Abhishek on Twitter and said, “Keep extra 2 minutes silence for yourself, @abhishekaitc, the proposal was sent by Modi govt. Also, your govt tried to impose ban on Durga Puja & now trying to take credit by spreading lies (sic).”

Besdies, BJP state vice-president Dilip Ghosh asked whether the TMC party started the Durga Puja in Kolkata or made the Howrah Bridge? “They (TMC) are behaving as if they have started everything. Why do some people have to go to court for a Puja? Can anyone answer? They should see this heritage is maintained.”

Interestingly, the tiff between the two parties has started at the opportune time ahead of the Kolkata Municipal Corporation Election on December 19, and the issue may be raised in political campaigns too.

PM Modi had hailed the UNESCO’s decision as a “matter of great pride and joy for every Indian.” Mamata Banerjee too said Durga Puja is not a festival but an emotion.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.